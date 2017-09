A worker checks the flow of sugar inside the Gandavi sugar factory, 165 km (102 miles) south of Ahmedabad, India, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI: India will soon allow imports of 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar on the country's southern ports, a government source said on Tuesday.

"The imports will be allowed in a day or two," the source added.

India's food minister said on Monday the country would soon take a decision on the need to import sugar.