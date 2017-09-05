NEW DELHI: In an effort to speed-up projects, the Home Ministry has given financial powers to the joint secretaries who can now spend up to Rs 50 crore for executing works and purchasing land, an official said.

Joint secretaries have also been allowed to make procurement through open or limited tender up to Rs 20 crore and procurement through negotiated or single tender or proprietary contract up to Rs 5 crore. This is for the first time that such financial powers have been given to joint secretaries to bring greater flexibility in operations, reduce delays and facilitate quick decision on matters involving financial expenditure, a home ministry official said.

The decision has been taken by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who assumed charge on August 31. The joint secretaries can give expenditure sanction under infrastructure, civil, electrical works under approved schemes and projects up to Rs 50 crore. They can also approve purchase of land through state governments, municipal bodies and urban authorities up to Rs 50 crore.

The joint secretaries can also give authorisation, expenditure sanction up to Rs 20 crore for purchase of operational vehicles of central armed police forces, Delhi Police and other security related organisations. These financial powers were earlier exercised at the level of Union home secretary, special secretary and additional secretary.

There are around 20 joint secretaries in the home ministry handling different divisions, and the financial powers have been given to them for the first time.