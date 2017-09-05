NEW DELHI: The minstry of commerce and industry got itself a new, full-fledged Union Minister on Monday, with former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu taking charge.

His predecessor, Nirmala Sitharaman, has been promoted to cabinet rank and appointed defence minister. Prabhu takes charge at a time when export growth is waning, falling to an eight-month low of 3.94 per cent in July, while trade deficit has widened to $11.44 billion on account of high gold imports.

However, the ministry is also presiding over an unprecendented flow of foreign capital into the country. FDI in the first quarter of 2017-18 soared 37 per cent to $10.4 billion and the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) under the ministry deals with foreign direct investment (FDI) related matters.

P P Chaudhary, already Minister of State (MoS) for law and justice, also took charge as MoS for Corporate Affairs on Monday. Chaudhary is the third MoS in the ministry since the NDA came to power in 2014. So far, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Nirmala Sitharaman have also served as MoS for the ministry.

Soon after taking over, 64-year-old Chaudhary, held meetings with senior officials. “Held an introductory briefing meeting with officials from ministry of corporate affairs before taking charge as its minister of state,” Chaudhary said in a tweet. He is a member of parliament representing Pali in Rajasthan. Chaudary takes charge at a time when the boardroom tussles in Tata Group and Infosys have thrown open questions on the state of corporate governance in India.

Having seen a successful stint as the Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took charge as the new minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, stating that his priority would be to create an eco-system of jobs.

The Skill development and entrepreneurship ministry is one of the most vital, considering the government’s ‘Skill India’ push and repeated calls for upskilling the workforce from the industry. According to Pradhan, the government plans to expedite its initiative to skill youth in different trades and develop entrepreneurial skills as it looks to create employment avenues for one million youth who join the job market every year. ”Our effort will be to coordinate with state governments, other agencies to find employment avenues” for youth entering the workforce, he said.

While Union finance minister Arun Jaitley remains at the helm of the fiance ministry, Shiv Pratap Shukla took charge as the new minister of state for finance. Shukla did not make any public comments on his first day, saying that it would be difficult to say anything as it was his first day in the position. He replaces Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who has moved to the labour ministry.

A former Uttar Pradesh minister, Shukla brings with him a rich organisational as well as ministerial experience to the union cabinet.Shukla is 65 years old and hails from Gorakhpur. He is known for his work as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, where he initiated an ‘education for all’ scheme. He is also known for his efforts to reform conditions for prisoners as well as various rural development schemes.