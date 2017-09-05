No decisions taken: Russia, Saudi Arabia discussion on extending OPEC deal
MOSCOW: Russia and Saudi Arabia have discussed extending an oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers but no specific decisions have been reached, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.
An extension of the deal beyond the first quarter of 2018 is being considered as an option, another news agency, Interfax, quoted Novak as saying.