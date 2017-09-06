NEW DELHI: Apollo Tyres today said it has started supplies to various passenger car makers in Europe, including Volkswagen and Ford.

The company's premium tyre brand Vredestein has been selected as a fitment on the Volkswagen Polo, Seat Ibiza and Ford EcoSport and the supplies have already begun to these auto makers, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

The tyre major had earlier been primarily focusing on replacement market in Europe. "By entering the supply chains of world-leading carmakers such as Volkswagen, Ford and SEAT, Apollo Tyres has embarked on a very important journey with European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)," Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and MD Neeraj Kanwar said.

There are several other OE approvals in the pipeline for the passenger car tyres, he added. The company said it has started tyre supplies to the European customers from its Hungary-based manufacturing facility. In India, the company continues to partner various leading passenger vehicle manufacturers.

Shares of the company were trading 1.8 per cent up at Rs 255.25 apiece on BSE.