HYDERABAD: Baijendra Kumar, an IAS officer of 1985 batch of Chhattisgarh cadre, today assumed charge as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC Limited.

According to a press release issued by the miner, prior to joining the NMDC, Kumar was holding the post of Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh-headed Commerce and Industries and Energy Departments in the state.

During his service tenure of over 32 years, he has held important positions such as Collector and District Magistrate, Principal Secretary, it said.