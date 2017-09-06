CHENNAI: Mergers in the banking sector have a better chance of succeeding if they are done when the balance sheets are healthy, according to former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan. Speaking at an event here on Tuesday, he noted banks are in a ‘catch-22’ situation as far as mergers are concerned.

“You have to be careful with mergers because they take time, especially if we are merging different entities from different regions with different cultures. But, banks find themselves in a catch-22 situation now. What if they do not have the management capacity to clean up balance sheets?” he asked. “On the whole, however, it is my opinion that mergers should be done when banks are healthy.”

Rajan also pointed out that resolving the stressed assets issue plaguing the sector was one of the biggest challenges that need resolution. While the bankruptcy code was a move in the right direction, Rajan said bankers need to be protected from investigation for every loss.

On financial inclusion, Rajan said governments have to make it profitable for banks and not implement policy through mandates. “Financial inclusion needs to he made a profitable business for banks. If it is a mandate, banks will eventually find a way around it,” he said, adding the government should incentivise financial inclusion by paying the costs of implementation.

Rajan also said public-sector banks would only improve if they have competition. “There was a school of thought that PSBs should be exposed to competition after they have become stronger. However, they will not get stronger if they are not exposed to competition.”