NEW DELHI: Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said that domestic air passenger traffic in the country grew by 20 per cent in June 2017.

According to ICRA, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis the domestic air passenger traffic increased to 18.9 million compared with June 2016 figures.

"The domestic air passenger traffic in the country has continued to maintain an upward growth momentum since April 2017, buoyed by the commencement of the tourist season in the country," said Harsh Jagnani, Vice President and Sector Head for Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

"The 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth rate reported in June 2017 marks the first instance of such growth since January 2017."

According to the ICRA note, the growth remained broad-based with 18 out of the top 20 airports exhibiting double-digit Y-o-Y increase in passenger traffic in June 2017.