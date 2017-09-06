NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance ease of doing business, the Customs department has allowed the ‘self-sealing’ facility for containers with effect from October 1. Self-sealing is highly secure as the procedure involves tamper-proof electronic seals.

It aims to reduce the hassles faced by exporters and also the time taken for shipment of products to customers. “The new procedure shall come into effect from October 1, 2017. Till then, the existing procedure shall continue,” the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a circular addressed to all principal chief commissioners.This is a move towards a ‘trust-based compliance environment’ and trade facilitation for exporters, the process for which began in July this year.

Exporters who were availing the facility of sealing at the factory premises under the supervision of Customs authorities will be automatically entitled for self-sealing, it stated.

“It is a positive move and will help many firms do stuffing and sealing of goods and contents, especially machinery articles, in a secure manner at the factory premises, with technically qualified staff as against unskilled labourers,” said S P Singh, senior manager - operations, United Seair Pvt Ltd.

The circular has directed field officers to notify a superintendent-rank officer to act as the nodal officer for the self-sealing procedure. The officers will be responsible for coordination of the arrangements for installation of reader-scanners.Under the new procedure, the exporter will have to declare the physical serial number of the e-seal at the time of filing the online integrated shipping bill or in the case of manual shipping bill before the container is dispatched for the port.

“Many of our exporters have been looking forward to this system, which exists in European countries,” said Singh.The exporters will directly procure RFID seals from vendors. In case the seals of the containers are found to be tampered with, then mandatory examination would be carried out.