CHENNAI: It’s hard to figure out the actual impact of demonetisation, especially on the informal sector, due to lack of accurate numbers, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday. He reiterated that he had told the government in early 2016 that the short-term consequences of the note-ban exercise would outweigh the long-term benefits.

On a promotion tour for his book ‘I do what I do’, Rajan pointed out that the fallout from demonetisation overlapped several other disruptions, including GST, making it hard “to pinpoint” its impact on the economy. Certain positives like increase in digital transactions, he added, were transitory.

“There was a blip in electronic transactions immediately afterwards, but this has since come back to pre-demonetisation growth rates,’ he said. Stating that while the return of 99 per cent of demonetised notes did not mean the move was a failure, careful investigation, he said, was needed to identify the deposited black money.

The former Governor also dwelled long on the responsibilities of an RBI governor, stating that while the RBI needed to go along with the government in certain issues, it was obligated to say no when the consequences are judged to be detrimental to the economy.

“The RBI governor is the most powerful technocrat and the most important risk manager for the economy. He/she should not be seen as just a bureaucrat, tied to rules but be able to take decisions based on judgement.”

Rajan also pointed out that one of the most important challenges facing the Indian economic establishment is the cleaning up of bank balance sheets, enabling them to get back to the business of lending.