MUMBAI: Eva, the chatbot built for the second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, has addressed 2.7 million customer queries in the last six months, its makers said today. Claiming that this makes it the largest banking chatbot, Senseforth AI Research said over 5.3 lakh unique visitors on the bank website have had 1.2 million conversations.

"The endeavour is to leverage on new technologies like AI to serve customers better through our chatbot," the bank's group head for digital banking Nitin Chugh said. Visa, Billdesk enable 50 service providers on BharatQR Payments industry players Visa and Billdesk today said they have extended BharatQR services to 300 million consumers by enabling 50 service providers for payments acceptance.

The enabled-service providers include Tata AIG, ACT Broadband, Reliance Energy, Gujarat Gas, MTNL, Aircel, Tata Power, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Calcutta Electricity Supply, they said. "Visa's endeavour is to grow the acceptance network for BharatQR and make digital payments accessible to all," the company's country head TR Ramachandran said. Bharat QR interface enables customers to make payments using their bank apps on smartphones.

Yes Bank partners Samusung for tap and pay Midsize private sector lender Yes Bank has partnered Korean handset maker Samsung to enable its credit card holders use the 'tap and pay' option at merchant outlets. The bank, which entered the credit cards space last year, said all its credit cards are now available on the 'Samsung Pay' platform. To drive user engagement, it has also announced offers like a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 per card for usage till September 30.