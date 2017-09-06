With its four brands -- Techno, Itel, Infinix and Spice -- Transsion Holdings is eyeing the top three positions.

CHENNAI: In a bid to consolidate its position in India’s handset market, Tecno Mobile, owned by China-headquartered Transsion Holdings, has tied up with mobile retail chain Poorvika Mobiles. The company is set to expand its footprint in India by rolling out a range of smartphones in 15 states including Tamil Nadu.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Tecno & Infinix India, said, “We are working towards strengthening our distribution and after-sales service network and make TECNO smartphones available to our customers across India. In line with this vision, we are excited to partner with Poorvika Mobiles as they have strong presence in the southern market of India.”

With its four brands -- Techno, Itel, Infinix and Spice -- Transsion Holdings is eyeing the top three positions. It also plans to begin local manufacturing from the next year across its brands as they pick up scale.

According to Uvaraj Natarajan, CEO of Poorvika Mobiles, Tecno smartphone sales will begin across their 250 stores in 43 cities of Tamil Nadu and would further extend across all other 3,000 retail touchpoints.

