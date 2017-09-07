HYDERABAD: E-commerce giant Amazon launched its largest fulfilment centre in India at Hyderabad on Thursday. Spread over 4 lakh sq ft area, the centre offers 2.1 million cubic ft of storage space. With this, Amazon has 41 such centres with storage capacity of 13 million cubic ft.

“We have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so that we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to both customers and sellers. With the launch of our largest fulfilment center here in Telangana, we will be able to serve our customers better by ensuring delivery in one or two days. This centre will enable sellers to use local infrastructure, save capital and help them grow their businesses,” said Akhil Saxena (right in the picture), vice-president, India customer fulfilment at Amazon India.

The 41 fulfilment centres of Amazon have spread across 13 states and the leading e-commerce player has been focusing on increasing the number further to cater to more consumers. Especially in the past four weeks, it has launched three centres keeping in view the demand during upcoming festival season.

“Our fulfilment centre will work closely with local communities, create numerous skilling and employment opportunities for thousands of youth,” said Saxena, adding that the company continues to work with sellers in Telangana providing them with a marketplace to sell their products to millions of customers and scale their business.

“With more than 10,000 sellers in Telangana, the selection offered by sellers in the state for immediate delivery has grown more than 120 per cent this year compared to last year,” Saxena added.

The big picture

Amazon has 41 fulfilment centres spread across 13 states in India. The new centre is located at Hyderabad international airport. The largest centre in India at Hyderabad is spread over 4 lakh sq ft area.