GUWAHATI: In a bid to take Internet connectivity to the remotest part of the state, Assam government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Google India.

"In the 21st century, technology rules the roost and to carry forward the fruits of development to even the remotest part, the state government has upped the ante to use technology increasingly," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement. He said that through the MoU with Google, the state government would work to provide Internet connection to 26,000 villages and 1,500 tea garden areas to increase digital literacy.

The MoU signed with the Google would be the latest addition to various initiatives of the state government to make technology-driven development a reality, he added. The MoU would be used as a launch pad to materialise the state government's vision of women empowerment, skill development and universal education, Sonowal said. Sonowal also attributed the ties with Google as a way forward to strongly pitch Guwahati as a natural gateway to the South East Asian countries.