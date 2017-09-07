Government cracks down on directors of shell companies over not filing tax returns
By Reuters | Published: 07th September 2017 12:58 AM |
Last Updated: 07th September 2017 12:58 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Directors of Indian shell companies that have not filed tax returns for at least three years have been disqualified from re-appointment or from being appointed to similar roles elsewhere, India’s finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The move, part of a crackdown on illegal transactions and tax evasion, comes a day after authorities froze the bank accounts of 209,032 suspected shell companies.
In a statement, the ministry said the latest action would disqualify as many as 300,000 directors.
Tax officials say shell companies - which have no active business operations or assets - are used to obscure ultimate beneficiaries, conceal political investment, evade tax, commit fraud or manipulate tenders.