NEW DELHI: The government is working on ways to remove obstacles and promote startups in the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has said.

Addressing startups in a video message, he said that the "Power of the State" will push the startup ecosystem towards greater success. He said that the budding entrepreneurs play an important role in building economy.

"World around is changing fast and startups are poised not only to take advantage of change but also trigger change. The future is bright for people who are willing to take risks," the ministry said today in a statement quoting the minister.