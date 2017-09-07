CHENNAI:India’s largest telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation to set up mobile towers across the latter’s 26,000 outlets pan-India.

Indus Towers will be deploying its NextGen tower designs including camouflaged palm trees, ground-based mast, roof-top tower and poles across IOC retail outlets.The collaboration is expected to boost network connectivity at all retails outlets with high traffic facilitating digital transactions for payments for services like fuel, transactions at convenience store etc.

Commenting on the partnership, Tejinder Kalra, chief operating officer of Indus Towers, said: “We strongly believe this partnership will help in setting up mobile towers at critical locations and creating of a robust and efficient NextGen digital services network, contributing towards Digital India.”

According to Rajiv Sharma, chief general manager, IOC, apart from improving network connectivity, the MoU will boost digital economy and cashless transactions.The tie-up is expected to increase capex efficiency by enabling a platform which will support to host multiple technologies.