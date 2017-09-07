NEW DELHI: A day after the Corporate Affairs Ministry said it has de-registered over two lakh shell firms, the government said on Wednesday that the directors, or authorised signatories, of such companies who try to siphon off money from the firms’ bank accounts could face up to 10 years imprisonment.

Such cases will attract a minimum jail term of six months, a government release said. “If it is found that the fraud involves public interest, the punishment shall not be less than 3 years and fine may also be imposed which would be three times the amount involved,” it noted.

Besides, the directors of shell companies that have not filed their returns for three or more years would be disqualified from holding such position in any other firm.“Consequent to instructions issued by Department of Financial Services to all the banks on 5th September 2017, the directors (ex-) or their authorised signatories had been restricted from operating the bank accounts of such companies and they cannot siphon off money from the accounts of these ‘struck off’ companies. However, even prior to such action, if they have siphoned off any money, strict action would still be taken against them,” read the release.

The government has also identified chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants associated with shell firms in certain cases.The action against shell companies would not only help in checking the menace of black money but also promote ease of doing business for honest companies, said PP Chaudhary, minister of state for corporate affairs. He said these steps would ensure the financial status of the companies is reflected in a true and fair manner “which would minimise the possibility of frauds and tax evasion”. Further, the availability of funds for illegal purposes will also be choked.