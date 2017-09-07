NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Jet Airways on Thursday said it will expand its network by launching almost 56 new weekly flights during September and October -- ahead of the festive season.

According to the airline, the new flights -- including "industry firsts", as well as a mix of non-stop and one-stop services between key Indian cities -- were in response to the rising demand for aviation services in these cities.

"In a series of industry-firsts, Jet Airways will introduce daily flights from Pune, connecting the 'Oxford of the East' to Guwahati via Kolkata as well as to Coimbatore," the airline said in a statement.

"In other notable firsts, Jet Airways is also set to commence flight operations between Bengaluru and Silchar, as well as New Delhi and Jorhat," it added.

The airline said it will introduce additional, non-stop frequencies on certain existing routes such as Pune-Kolkata, Jaipur-New Delhi, Guwahati-New Delhi and Chennai-New Delhi.

"Introducing the new flights and frequencies will strengthen our presence in the emerging cities," Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said in the statement.

"We will be able to provide greater choice, convenience and connectivity to our guests, who can easily connect with our hubs in Mumbai and Delhi and onwards into our wide international network."

Currently, the airline operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas.