MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 64.03 against the US currency today on dollar selling by banks and exporters and foreign fund inflows.

The dollar's slide against some currencies overseas and domestic stock markets opening firm supported the rupee, dealers said.

FPIs turned net buyers in equity and debt markets yesterday after two days of selling which supported the rupee, they said. They invested Rs 272.03 crore on net basis yesterday, provisional data showed.

Yesterday, the domestic currency rose marginally by 2 paise to 64.10 against the dollar even as geopolitical worries continued to cast shadow over forex trading.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 114.94 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 31,776.91 in the early trade today.