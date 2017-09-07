MUMBAI: Batting for shareholder empowerment, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said there was a need to enhance minority shareholders besides securing the independence of independent directors.

Tyagi’s remarks come weeks after the recent upheaval of Infosys’ board led by promoter-shareholders citing lapses in corporate governance. “We feel much needs to be done on corporate governance. We are very serious that issues that enhance participation of minority shareholders and protect their rights, independence of independent directors and their active participation are in place,” Tyagi said, adding, “Improved disclosures on related-party transactions and accountability and evaluation of boards are issues that seriously need to be looked into.”

According to Tyagi, the Uday Kotak committee on corporate governance is also expected to submit its report in the next few weeks. It may be recalled that Sebi had set up a 21-member panel on June 2 to advise it on issues relating to corporate governance. The panel was mandated to advise Sebi on areas like ensuring active participation of independent directors, improving safeguards and disclosures pertaining to related-party transactions, issues in accounting and auditing practices, improving the effectiveness of board evaluation practices, addressing issues faced by investors on voting and disclosures and transparency-related issues.

Speaking at a Ficci event here, he called for increased coordination between regulators to resolve the twin-balance sheet issue. “This is one issue which needs to be addressed and I feel all regulators need to collectively work to resolve it,” he said.Meanwhile, public offers of equity shares have grown 70 per cent in FY17 over FY16 and are expected to hit an all-time high this fiscal. As of now, companies have already raised Rs 8,452 crore and considering the rise in offer for sale issues, it is evident that the market is providing viable exit opportunities for investors. “We have found that capital returned to shareholders in the form of dividend buybacks was 1.5 times the amount raised through equity capital in FY17. Though equity capital raised was pretty impressive, this shows that in FY17 more money was returned to investors than raised from investors,” he said.