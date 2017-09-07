CHENNAI: Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor today launched a premium edition of its popular 110 CC motorcycle Victor with new features in view of the festive season.

The company had recently launched an upgraded variant of commuter motorcycle StaR City+. The new TVS Victor has been launched as Premium Edition which comes with a premium sticker scheme, chrome crash guard, daylight running light and body colored pillion handle and will be available in disc variant, a company statement said.

"At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly seeking to offer technologically superior and stylish experience to our customers. This premium edition of TVS Victor now offers quality and performance with styling and personality", TVS Motor company Vice-President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate brand, Aniruddha Haldar said.

TVS Victor is powered by a three valve oil cooled engine, electric start-four speed powertrain to generate 9.5 PS of power.

The Premium Edition will be available only in the disc variant along with regular models which will be sold in both disc and drum versions. The new premium edition will be priced at Rs 57,100 (ex-showroom) Tamil Nadu, the release added.