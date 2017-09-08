NEW DELHI: Auto majors have demanded more regulatory and policy intervention to help rejuvenate the sector, which is facing hurdles due to the goods and services tax (GST) and other regulatory issues.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has urged the government to ban vehicles that are 15 years old in the country to reduce pollution. The industry body urged the government to come up with a legislation to ban such old polluting vehicles across the country.

Highlighting the need for stable policies and strong technical ecosystem at universities, Venu Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company, said it will be critical to promote auto sector growth. He was speaking at Siam’s 57th annual convention held here on Thursday.

Tata Motors highlighted the need to eradicate basic challenges deeply rooted in the overall ecosystem, which are accentuated by intermittent regulatory uncertainties if the government expects the auto sector to deliver according to its true potential.

“Regulatory uncertainties in the face of demonetisation, BS-III to BS-IV transition and GST have caused disruptions in the market,” said Guenter Butschek, CEO and managing director of Tata Motors.

Siam also asked the government to create a national automotive board and to increase design capability, which would aid the Make-in-India programme.

Speaking at the event, Vinod K Dasari, president of Siam, pointed out that every developed country has a strong automotive industry and India must look to strengthen the sector, which today accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the country’s manufacturing GDP.

“We in the automotive industry must have an approach to move on from Make in India to Made in India. We have created excellent clusters in Chennai, Bengaluru and now Uttarakhand has become a very vibrant cluster. In next 10 years, there will be huge growth in passenger vehicle, two-wheelers and export volumes will also go up,” said Srinivasan.

JLR to go all-electric by 2020

Chennai:Tata Motors-owned British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is set to introduce electric versions of every single model in its portfolio by 2020. Chief executive officer Ralf Speth said Jaguar will start selling the I-PACE battery-powered performance SUV next year. It will also release a range of powertrain options over the coming years. Last year, the company had announced it would focus on greener solutions and more eco-friendly models would be available for half of its line-up by 2020. However, recent developments seem to have prodded the firm to make a stronger commitment, as demand for electric vehicles is rising fast.