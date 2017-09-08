NEW DELHI: Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holding has shown interest in buying state-owned Air India's ground handling operations, India's aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said on Friday.

Celebi also provides ground handling services in India.

Celebi has written to the ministry showing interest to bid for the Indian flag carrier's ground handing operations, Choubey told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in June approved plans to privatise Air India after successive governments spent billions of dollars to keep the debt-laden carrier flying.