HYDERABAD: Giving a long rope to industry, the GST Council today extended the last date for filing final returns by a month to October 10.

Also, for easier compliance, the council allowed businesses to file simplified GSTR-3B for four more months till December.

Briefing reporters after the 21st GST Council meeting here today, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said for companies with turnover of over Rs 100 crore, the last date for filing GSTR-1 will be October 3. For the rest, it will be October 10.

Also, filing of GSTR-2 for July will have to be done by October 31, and GSTR-3 by November 10.

"For GSTR-1,2,3, we are giving a long rope and we are staggering the return filing date for July," Adhia said.

Date of GSTR 1, 2, 3 returns filing for the month of August will be informed later, he said.

Till yesterday, over 45 lakh GSTR-3B, 17 lakh GSTR-1 and over 13 crore invoices have been filed on the GSTN portal.

Due to huge rush of July GSTR-3B return filing, the GSTN software had witnessed some glitches and the last date of filing had to be extended.

Earlier this week, the date of final return filing for GSTR-1 was first extended to September 10 in view of rush in invoice uploading, instead of September 5 earlier.

Purchase returns or GSTR-2 was required to be filed by September 25 instead of September 10 earlier.

GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, was needed to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15.