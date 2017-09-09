HYDERABAD: Global fitness chain Snap Fitness plans to buttress its footprint in India by opening 240 new gyms over the next three years. It already has 60 gyms in the country, which it plans to increase to 100 by the end of FY18 and 300 in the next three years.

With an USP of round the clock working and providing access to 2500 gyms across globe to the consumers, who had signed up at any gym, Snap Fitness is aiming for larger pie in Indian fitness sector.

“The fitness sector is growing at 25-30 per cent in India and the size of gyms segment is pegged at Rs 8,000 crore. As aspiration levels are increasing and people are increasingly becoming health-conscious, we are confident of achieving our growth targets,” said Srilekha Reddy, India marketing director of Snap Fitness. Snap Fitness operates on a franchise model and is focusing on South India initially. It imports all equipment from the US.

“We handhold the franchisees in all aspects right from market research, importing equipment, selecting the gym location, training the staff to branding and promoting. We have designed the gyms in a compact way with their area ranging between 3,000 and 5,000 sq ft. While we focus on the best of the equipment and staff, we want to keep real estate costs less to ensure franchise owners have good return on investment and consumers are priced reasonably,” Reddy added.