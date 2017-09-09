NEW DELHI: Automobile major Tata Motors on Saturday said that it has successfully resolved a dispute with its temporary workers which led to a strike at the company's Jamshedpur plant.

"In our continued commitment to maintain cordial relations with our workforce and in the long term interest of the organisation, we have successfully concluded our discussion with the concerned members," the company said in a statement.

"They have understood and appreciated our offer of providing permanency to 200 workers as we have followed in the past. The section of the temporary workers who were instigated and misguided by the vested parties have ended the agitation and the matter stands resolved."

