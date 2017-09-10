NEW DELHI: The cumulative market valuation of four of the 10 most valued companies dropped by Rs 30,339.17 crore last week, with FMCG major ITC taking the steepest hit.

While ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), SBI and IOC saw losses in their m-cap for the week ended Friday, the valuations of RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and ONGC rose, but their combined gain of Rs 26,099.02 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ITC slumped by Rs 13,581.05 crore to Rs 3,31,852.44 crore, taking the steepest hit.

IOC's valuation tanked Rs 9,857.49 crore to Rs 2,07,784.17 crore and that of SBI declined by Rs 4,963.43 crore to Rs 2,34,748.61 crore.

The m-cap of HUL dipped Rs 1,937.2 crore to Rs 2,61,198.36 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) saw its valuation soar by Rs 8,164.93 crore to Rs 5,31,509.65 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap jumped Rs 6,164.78 crore to Rs 4,61,553.05 crore while that of Maruti Suzuki India advanced by Rs 4,836.3 crore to Rs 2,40,842.39 crore.

The valuation of HDFC surged Rs 3,035.5 crore to Rs 2,83,353.07 crore and that of ONGC rose by Rs 2,567.08 crore to Rs 2,07,770.08 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went up by Rs 1,330.43 crore to Rs 4,72,857.75 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL remained the country's most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, SBI, IOC and ONGC.

For the week ended Friday, the Sensex recorded its first weekly drop in four, losing 204.71 points, or 0.64 per cent, while the Nifty lost 39.60 points, or 0.39 per cent.