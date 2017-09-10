NEW DELHI: Reaffirming that the steel companies have been asked to optimise the use of resources so that there is minimum wastage or zero wastage, steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Saturday urged the extractive industry to ensure that ecological balance is maintained in operations and disposal of waste materials. According to Singh, said mega investments in extractive industries like oil and gas and mining have the potential to be a springboard for overall development.

However, at times, issues “like ... impact on the surrounding communities, pollution and environmental catastrophe are associated with the industry,” Singh said at the National Extractive Industry and Sustainable Development Summit here.

The challenge is to achieve a balance to effectively leverage these resources for economic and social development and at the same time prevent the negative impact on the environment, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Singh said the government is exploring the possibility of scrap-based steel plants to utilise waste for steel making and reduce burden new resources. Steps are also being taken to ensure that the steel industry needs minimum carbon footprint. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), under the Ministry of Steel, has recently set up a power plant that utilises waste gases generated in the plant.

Recalling that the mines were dealing with the problem of gas, the minister said he is also examining if methanol can be made using waste gases generated in steel plants. The steel ministry is also focusing on enhancing capacity utilisation and technology upgradation as these can help in proper utilisation of our extractive minerals.