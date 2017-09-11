NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel today became the second operator after Reliance Jio to start 4G VoLTE service in the country with its launch in Mumbai today.

The voice calls on VoLTE network are made using data but the company said there will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits.

"... with the VoLTE compatible device ecosystem beginning to mature, we believe it's the right time to enable VoLTE calling as part of our service portfolio. Over the next few months, we will rapidly accelerate the deployment of VoLTE to cover all key geographies to bring HD quality calling to our customers," Bharti Airtel, Director for Networks, Abhay Savargaonkar said in a statement.

At present, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio is the only operator in India offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE technology across country, while other telecom players have been offering voice calls to their 4G customers with support of their other established networks -- 2G and 3G.

Jio has made voice calls on its 4G network free for lifetime.

Bharti Airtel, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Gopal Vittal had earlier said that the company will roll out VoLTE service across India by the end of current financial year.

The same was re-affirmed by a company official.

The official said that existing customers on 4G SIM will not require to change SIM for accessing the service As per the official, customers will get a web link in the SMS which will lead to a software update for their connection that will enable them to use VoLTE service.

The company will use its 2G and 3G network to support services in areas where 4G VoLTE service is not available.

The company official said that the VoLTE services will be rolled out in other metro cities within a month and aggressively expand to other parts of the country.