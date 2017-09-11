Choosing a bed is a very important thing but it is a challenge to many people. This is because the bed that you choose will affect your comfort and that of your partner. The process goes hand in hand with choosing the mattress that will fit on the bed and involves considering two major factors.

The first factor is considering the size of your bedroom and the general layout. It is important to consider the floor size of your bedroom as this allows you choose a bed size that will leave enough space in your room. Secondly, it is also important to consider how much personal space that you would need on your bed or the one you and your partner would require when sleeping.

It is advisable to leave a space in between. It is advisable to pick a bed size that will give you a space of at least 22 inches around the bed. This acts as a walking space that will allow you to move from side to side comfortably especially when cleaning.

Common Bed and Mattress Sizes

Choosing a bed should include purchasing a mattress of a similar size because the mattress should fit into the bed. Here are the common bed/mattress sizes.

Twin and Extra Long Twin

These are the smallest mattress or bed sizes as they have a width of 39, 38 inches and a height of 75, 80 inches respectively. This makes these bed sizes ideal for children, but it can be uncomfortable for taller adolescents or adults. However, you can choose extra long twin bed size to avoid having your feet hang off the bed. It is also recommendable to purchase a bed size that is at least 4 inches taller than the person who will sleep on it.

Double or Full

Full or double mattress size is ideal for one adult sleeper or for the guest bedroom. However, full is the size that many couples start with but it leaves a very small personal space of only 27 inches when shared by two adults. This has a width of 54 inches and a height of 75 inches.

Queen

This is the most popular bed or mattress size as it allows enough personal space. Queen mattress size measures 60 by 80 inches, which means an additional 6” width and 5” height. This provides enough comfort to couples and is ideal for the single adults as it brings the much-needed proportionality.

King and California King

This mattress size offers the only option that allows couples enough space as each would get when sleeping alone on a twin size mattress. California King is ideal for the tallest customers as it has a smaller width and an extra height. The king size measures 76-78” in width and 80” height, while the California height has a width of 72” and a height of 84”.

Conclusion

In conclusion, spending enough time in choosing the right bed sizes is understandable since you spend a third of your life on your bed. This requires acquiring enough information before setting on choosing the best bed sizes or beddings that suit your needs.

After doing enough research you will be able to make the right choices. This will save you from worrying about little embarrassing things like your feet hanging off the bed or sleeping on beddings that do not offer enough comfort. The information provided here can greatly help in choosing the best bed sizes without any struggle.