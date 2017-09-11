The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, 2017. REUTERS

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co and sister carmaker Kia Motors Corp on Monday said they planned to temporarily shut down plants in the United States to avoid potential damage from Hurricane Irma.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor said it would suspend operation of its Alabama plant for two days between 2:45 p.m. on Monday and 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, while Kia Motors will stop operation of its Georgia plant for one day, from 6:45 a.m. on Monday to 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspension is expected to result in lost production of about 3,000 vehicles, the Yonhap news agency earlier said on Monday, citing a company spokesman.