Hyundai Motor, Kia to temporarily shut down U.S. plants before Irma
By Reuters | Published: 11th September 2017 02:34 PM |
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co and sister carmaker Kia Motors Corp on Monday said they planned to temporarily shut down plants in the United States to avoid potential damage from Hurricane Irma.
In a statement, Hyundai Motor said it would suspend operation of its Alabama plant for two days between 2:45 p.m. on Monday and 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, while Kia Motors will stop operation of its Georgia plant for one day, from 6:45 a.m. on Monday to 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The suspension is expected to result in lost production of about 3,000 vehicles, the Yonhap news agency earlier said on Monday, citing a company spokesman.