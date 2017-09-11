NEW DELHI: Infosys will hire about 6,000 engineers annually over the next 24 months, the same as the last financial year, depending on market conditions, according to the IT major’s interim CEO and MD, U B Pravin Rao.

At an investor meet last week, Rao had indicated that the company was in the process of ramping up its hiring process in the US and European markets. Analysts see this move to tide over visa-related issues, while the company maintains it is to tap opportunities.

Responding to a question if increasing automation would result in job losses, Rao said over one million graduates pass out each year, which may look like a large number but only 20-30 per cent of that is quality talent. “...It is a question of doing more with less; how can one be more productive?” said Rao.

Infosys is also looking at increasing localisation of its workforce and is recruiting about 10,000 people in the next few years and setting up development and innovation hubs in the US, Rao said at the investor meet.

“...We have already started the process and we will only accelerate,” he added. At the end of June 2017, Infosys had a total of 1,98,553 employees on its payroll. During the April-June 2017 period, Infosys hired 8,645 people at a gross level but its overall headcount was lower by 1,811 people on a net level (which factors in attrition numbers).

Recently, IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have reiterated that they will continue to hire and create more jobs. TCS is estimated to have employed 2.5 lakh people in the past three years and this year, the company is going to employ 20,000 more.

“We are creating more jobs, adding more people and letting go of only a minuscule number of people, purely from a performance-related perspective,” Rao had said in June this year, when he was the chief operating officer of Infosys.