When it is time to upgrade or buy a new mattress for your cot, you will surely think twice before proceeding with the plan, as you hate to face the pushy salespersons and multiple choices available to decide one for your home.

Most of the people find it difficult to make a final decision about the mattress that they wish to buy, as there are many kinds of materials used for designing the mattresses. The information about the mattresses and their kinds are available on the internet and yet people disagree to believe everything that is written. This is because of the myths circulating in the market about the mattresses.

Myths about the Mattresses

There are many myths people believe strongly about the mattresses and some are listed below.

Pillow-top Mattresses are always Comfortable

Most of the mattress manufacturing companies follow the idea of marketing their mattresses against their competitors and use many gimmicks to make their products the most opted ones. For instance, they advertise their pillow-top mattresses in such a way that none of the mattresses will be sold in the same numbers like the pillow-top mattresses.

The most misconception about the pillow-top mattresses is that they are the softest mattresses available in the market today, as they are designed with skin friendly materials. However, this is not entirely true.

One Size Will Fit Everyone

If your dad weighs around 250 pounds and mom weighs 120 pounds then the same mattress is not ideal for both the people. The same mattress will not offer equal level of comfort for two people.

When you look at the advertisements of the mattresses, you will notice that the companies make their customers believe that all mattresses are one and the same, as they offer same level of comfort for people belonging to different age groups, weight group and even the height group. Do your own research before believing in such myths.

While buying a mattress for your room or for the room of your parents or grandparents, you should consider many factors such as whether the mattress offers comfort in their sleeping position.

Warranty means You Can Claim the Complete Amount

Lifetime warranty is available for materials that are used while designing the mattresses. It does not mean that the company will offer you complete amount, if the mattress is worn out due to wear and tear because of the usage.

Physicians suggest that you should change your mattress once in every 10 years to reduce the strain that the mattress can cause on your skin and bone structure. The overall time duration that you can use your mattress should never be more than 10 years.

Without Box Spring, there is No Proper Bed Setup

Most of the people believe that box support is the only way that can make the mattress more cushiony and comfortable. Unless there are slats for support, box spring is really not necessary for making the mattress more comfortable.

Test Lie Down is Enough to Buy a Mattress

Most of the people believe that the best way of choosing a mattress for their home is by lying down on the mattress for few minutes, when you are in the showroom before purchasing one. Even though you can use this strategy while buying some mattresses, remember that all companies will not allow you to lie on them before buying.

There are many such myths about the mattresses. Instead of believing the myths that you hear from different sources, you should investigate and understand them.