The Nifty rose 0.7 percent on Monday to close above 10,000 points for the first time in more than a month, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki Ltd gained after an increase in the goods and services tax was less wide-ranging than expected.

The BSE Sensex climbed 0.61 percent to 37,882.16, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.72 percent to 10,006.05, closing above the 10,000 level for the first time since August 7.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 2.15 percent higher. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank Ltd rallied 5.6 percent after saying it had entered into exclusive talks with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for a potential merger.