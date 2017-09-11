MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange's Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark by surging 66 points, while BSE Sensex soared 187 points in early trade today as banking, capital goods and auto stocks advanced.

The broader NSE index Nifty gained 65.75 points, or 0.66 per cent, to trade at 10,000.55.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share index too rose by 186.61 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at 31,874.13.

The gauge had gained 25.55 points in the previous two sessions in cautious trade.

All the sectoral indices, led by oil & gas, capital goods, realty, PSU and healthcare, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 1.06 per cent.

Brokers said that sentiments were high largely due to a firming trend in other Asian markets as concerns over North Korea eased and hurricane Irma's force waned.

Prominent gainers were L&T, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.

Auto stocks rose up to 1 per cent after lower than expected rise in cess on mid-sized and large cars.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.91 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.38 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too gained 0.31 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent higher in Friday's trade.