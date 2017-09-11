NEW DELHI: Centre-run power giant NTPC's power generation capacity has been increased by 290 MW after commissioning of 40 MW at Rojmal wind project and 250 MW at Nabinagar thermal plant.

"40 MW out of 50 MW of Rojmal Wind Energy Project of NTPC Ltd in Gujarat has been commissioned. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 44,482 MW and that of NTPC group has become 51,698 MW," NTPC Ltd said in a statement.

Further, it also informed that Unit-2 of 250 MW of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4 X 250 MW) of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (BRBCL), an arm of NTPC, is declared on commercial operation from September 10, 2017.

With this, the commercial capacity of BRBCL and NTPC group has become 500 MW and 48,788 MW, respectively.