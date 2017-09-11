MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.8859 against the US dollar and 76.7334 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 63.8664 and 77.0357, on last Friday.

According to a RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 84.2591 and 58.86 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.