NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at making tax-filing a breeze, the income tax department has decided to ramp up the number of Tax Return Preparers (TRPs) by 7,600 to 13,000.

The TRP scheme, launched in 2006-07, seeks to assist small and marginal taxpayers in preparing and filing their tax returns. Now, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to expand the ambit of the scheme by making the service ‘digital’.

For this, CBDT, the apex policy-making body of the tax department, will soon launch a mobile app called Aaykar Mitra. By logging into the app, tax payers will be able to see the nearest TRP, who has been trained and authorised by the tax department to file ITRs.

Taxpayers will be able to send their documents to the TRP in an online mode and even rate the services of the preparer. A TRP can charge up to Rs 250 for filing one tax return. The tax department plans to have at least three TRPs in every district and cover all 708 districts of the country.