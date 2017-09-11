Not getting enough sleep at night? There are millions of people out there who are struggling due to lack of sleep at night. If you are one among them, it is time to take the matter seriously. In most cases, lack of sleep is due to the poor quality of your mattress. If you think your mattress is not old enough to replace or you are not financial sound to replace your mattress with a brand new one, you can make your old mattress last a bit longer by following some tips.

Importance of Cleaning Your Mattress

Replacing your old mattress with a brand new mattress is a costly affair. By keeping your mattress neat and clean, you can increase the life span of your old mattress and ensure you get comfortable sleep.

Mattress is one thing that needs to be cleaned on a regular basis as you are spending close to 8 hours daily on it. If the mattress is not cleaned properly, it can not only affect your sleep but also cause a lot of health issues.

Below are some essential tips you can implement to clean your old mattress. By cleaning your old mattress, you can keep it free from dust, bacteria and other particles that prevent you from getting good sleep and causing health issues to you and your family.

Tips to Keep Your Old Mattress Clean

Air Bath or Sun Bath: Dust mites can grow rapidly on your old mattress and cause serious skin related issues. They not only create allergic reactions but can also disturb your sleep. To remove dust mites and prevent their growth, it is good to take your old mattress to open air or give it a sun bath. Using the carpet beater you can give some kicks to the mattress to remove dirt and other dust particles quickly. The rays from the hot sun can kill dust mites and bacteria and keep your mattress fresh and ready for sleep. It is also a good idea to allow air flow in the bedroom so that your mattress gets enough fresh air daily. Remove the Moisture Content: When you sleep for continuous 6 – 8 hours on your mattress, it is quite common to develop moisture content. If the moisture content is not removed, it can cause serious damages to the mattress. Also, due to the presence of the moisture content, bad odor will develop and make it difficult for you to sleep on the mattress. Therefore, it is important to remove the moisture content present in the bed. The best way to remove moisture content is to open all the windows in your bedroom to bring in some fresh air. Do not cover the bed with a bed spread until the moisture content completely evaporates. Turning Sides: Another way to keep your mattress clean and in good shape is to turn the mattress upside down. You should turn sides every 2 to 3 weeks. This will not only keep the mattress fresh but also help it to get back to correct shape. Use a Vacuum Cleaner: If sun bath or fresh air cannot bring freshness to your old mattress, the next best possible option is using a vacuum cleaner. Vacuum cleaners are very effective against dust mites and can remove them easily. It is good to use vacuum cleaner once every week just before removing your bed spreads to keep dust mites and dust particles away. Base of the Mattress: Just like cleaning the mattress, you need to clean the base of the mattress once in every 3 months to keep your mattress clean and in good shape.

Conclusion

It is important to keep your mattress in good condition if you need to get sound sleep at night and remain healthy.