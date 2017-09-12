MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex maintained its early gains amid volatility in late morning trade backed by realty, basic materials, metals, oils & gas and FMCG sectors amidst positive leads from Asian markets.

The mid-cap index and the small-cap indices were up 0.72 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex, which gained 0.57 per cent or 181 points in morning trade.

The Sensex resumed higher at 32,029.15 and moved in a range of 32,065.22 and 31,950.24 before quoting at 32,063.17 at 1120 hours, up by 181 points, or 0.57 per cent.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also trading higher by 49.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 10,055.15.

Major gainers were Tata Steel 3.43 pct, Hindunilever 1.60 pct, SBIN 1.46 pct, TataMtrDvr 1.19 pct, AsianPaints 1.05 pct, ITC 0.99 pct, Sunpharma 0.97 pct and Axis Bank 0.97 pct.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 392.52 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 877.37 crore, as per provisional data.

Overseas, Asian stocks extended gains, mirroring strength in the US equities overnight as concerns faded over the potential damage of Hurricane Irma and North Korea.

Rupee down by 4 paise at 63.97 against USD

The rupee was trading weaker against the US currency at 63.97, down by 4 paise over the last close, in late morning trade following persistent dollar demand from banks and importers on the back of higher dollar overseas.

The Indian rupee resumed lower by 5 paise at 63.98 per dollar as against Monday's closing level of 63.93 per dollar at the interbank foreign exchange.

The domestic currency hovered in a range of 63.9750 and 64.0250 before quoting at 63.97 per dollar at 1120 hrs.

At overseas, the dollar held to large gains following a sharp rebound against the yen and euro, lifted by improving investor risk sentiment as worries over North Korea and Hurricane Irma receded.