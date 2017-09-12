NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday met Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehika Nakao in Manila and discussed ways to promote manufacturing and exports.

"Discussed with ADB, modernising key industries, develop global supply chain to create more jobs and SME (small and medium enterprises) integration, important sectors' exports promotion," the minister said in a tweet.

Both sides also discussed possibilities of integration with global supply chains for promoting manufacturing and export of India.

ADB is a multi-lateral funding agency which finances development projects.

Prabhu is in the Philippines capital Manila to attend the fifth East Asia Summit (EAS) Economic Ministers' Meeting. The Minister also participated in the trade ministers' meeting of 16 RCEP member countries.