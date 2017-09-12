MUMBAI: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh has joined the advisory board of Investcorp, a provider and manager of alternative investment products.

"Investcorp is driving an ambitious phase of growth that is guided by a vision to transform itself into one of the world's leading diversified global alternative asset managers.

I am truly excited to join their advisory board," Parekh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the company.

Investcorp chairman Mohammed Alardhi said as someone who is globally recognised and deeply respected for his insights and guidance by both multinationals and policymakers, Parekh brings to us a new perspective that will only enhance our ability to become one of the world's leading alternative asset managers.

Parekh also serves on the boards of several leading corporations like Siemens, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and BAE Systems India as non-executive chairman. He is also involved in an advisory capacity for international bodies including Indo-US CEO Forum, City of London's finance committee, Indo-German Chamber and India-British Financial Partnership.

Investcorp's international advisory board consists of Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-general; Mohamed El-Erian, former CEO and co-chief investment officer of Pimco among others.

Investcorp is a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, offering such investments to its high networth private and institutional clients on a global basis and manages USD 21.3 billion in total AUM as of end June since its inception in 1982.