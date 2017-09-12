The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai. (Reuters)

HYDERABAD: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra launched Jeeto Minivan in Hyderabad on Monday catering to urban and semi urban customers for last mile connectivity.

Mahindra & Mahindra conceptualised ‘Jeeto’ platform to cater to the multiple segments in the passenger and cargo movement categories.

“The popular Jeeto brand has already set new benchmarks in innovation, performance, safety and comfort. Jeeto Minivan will further extend this platform for last mile passenger transportation. We have identified specific need gaps amongst customers and we are sure that the Jeeto minivan will provide a more efficient, safe and comfortable mode of transportation. This will present an ideal option for three wheeler customers to upgrade their vehicles,” said A Srinivas, senior vice president - product development, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Jeeto is priced at Rs 3.34 lakh for BSIV diesel variant and will be available in two body forms, namely hard top and semi hard top and three fuel variants, including diesel, petrol and CNG.