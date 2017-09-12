CHENNAI:Apex auto industry body SIAM on Monday expressed hopes that the announced cess rates will remain stable going forward, even as it appreciated the GST Council’s move to restrain the quantum of cess hikes for large vehicles.

The sector also requested state governments to refrain from increasing road taxes, since the cess hike would increase their share of tax revenues. While it appreciated the return of differential taxation on hybrids, it also requested that the Council reduce taxes on 10-13 seater vehicles too.The Council had increased the GST compensation cess on mid-sized, large and SUV segment models by two per cent, five per cent and seven per cent respectively.

SIAM said that it feels that the “long standing anomaly in the taxation of 10-13 seater vehicles could have been fully corrected”.“These should have been fixed at a GST rate of 28 per cent without any cess as these are public transport vehicles and not for personal use,” it said, adding that this anomaly will have to addressed later. Pre-GST, such vehicles enjoyed concession in excise duty rate.

“With the new GST Cess, the taxation on mid-sized passenger cars have been almost restored to the pre-GST levels, while taxes on luxury cars and SUVs have been slightly moderated. Also, now there are a few more slabs of taxes on the auto industry as compared to the erstwhile Excise Duty structure. Government has also recognised the need to encourage hybrid vehicles by creating a differential taxation on hybrid cars, which was one of SIAM’s request and this is a welcome step,” SIAM’s statement said.