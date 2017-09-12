BENGALURU: Wipro Lighting has concluded an agreement with pureLiFi, global leaders in LiFi technology and commercialisation, to harness their LiFi technology to develop applications for the wireless communications and lighting market in Asia.

Wipro Lighting will now kick-start efforts to add new LiFi lighting concepts to their portfolio of innovative products with the help of pureLiFi, a company statement said.

"As a leader in LED lighting solutions, we need to ensure we are providing our customers with the gold standard in lighting innovation.

Our partnership with pureLiFi will provide the technology that will ensure we are at the cutting edge of the LiFi technology revolution," Wipro Vice President and Business Head (Commercial Lighting Business) Anuj Dhir said.

LiFi is high-speed bidirectional fully networked, wireless communications using visible light rather than radio frequencies, the statement said.

The technology originates in Edinburgh, Scotland, where pureLiFi has consistently driven innovation and released world leading products to the market such as LiFi-X and a LiFi integrated luminaire which were both showcased at Mobile World Congress in March 2017, it said.

"Working with LED lighting forerunners like Wipro will help us bring LiFi to life in Asia and drive a new wave of connectivity that can offer unprecedented data and bandwidth," pureLiFi Chief Commercial Officer Harald Burchardt said.

Each year the world utilises 60 per cent more wireless data than the previous one, and the number of connected devices such as mobile phones and smart devices is growing exponentially, likely to be in excess of 50 billion by 2020, the statement said.