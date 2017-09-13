MUMBAI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) chalked out a five-year strategy involving an investment of Rs 1.08 lakh crore to expand operations including exploration, refining and marketing segments, said its CMD D Rajkumar.

The move came hours after the state-run company was awarded the ‘Maharatna’ status, which allows a firm to raise funds at cheaper rates, besides giving more leeway in making investments. “For instance, this will empower our board to sanction investments of up to Rs 5,000 crore in a single project, which is five times more than when we were a mini-ratna company,” he said.

Speaking to reporters during a post-AGM media interaction on Tuesday evening, Rajkumar said petrochemicals was one of the key focus areas for the company and it would pump in Rs 45,000 crore in the coming years. “At present, 1 per cent of BPCL’s throughput is getting converted into petrochemicals. By 2022-23, we are targeting a throughput of 10-15 per cent. This additional investment will translate into higher profitability,” he said.

Likewise, its upstream business too will be given due thrust by going global and expanding its existing asset base. The state-run firm’s wholly-owned exploration and production subsidiary, Bharat PetroResources, invested $2.6 billion so far and has exploration and production blocks in Mozambique, Brazil, Australia, and Indonesia.

BPCL holds 10 per cent stake in the Mozambique Rovuma basin, which has a capacity of about 75 trillion cubic feet and the company is currently working on a strategy to monetize the same. “A final investment decision for the basin would be worked out at the end of 2017-18. The first gas from the project can be expected by 2022-23,” he said.

Rajkumar said BPCL’s integrated refinery expansion project in Kochi was in full swing. The project envisages increasing its refining capacity to 15.5 million tonnes per annum from the present 9 mtpa. Following the expansion, BPCL is expecting its gross refining margin to improve by $1.50-2 a barrel. It has invested Rs 16,000 crore towards the expansion.