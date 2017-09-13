NEW DELHI: E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has developed India's first "anti-theft" packaging to secure goods from in-transit theft and tampering.

"Designed specifically for high-net products like mobiles, tablets, and watches, this unique and exclusive pilferage protection box, which is currently awaiting patent grant, incorporates special security features in shipment," Flipkart said in a statement. This pilferage protection packaging box comes with many protective features to ensure that customers do not receive stolen or damaged shipments, it added.

Flipkart said the packaging will take substantial amount of time, resources, information, and techniques to re-open and re-seal to ensure original form of shipment. This will ensure that in case a package has been tampered with, the next supply chain person or customer can easily detect the same and not accept the package.

"Within the ecommerce industry, cases of pilferage especially of electronic goods and high-end mobiles, have been a consistent challenge for ecommerce companies everywhere," Flipkart Senior Director Satyam Choudhary said. This innovation will enable Flipkart to squarely tackle issue related to pilferage, while reducing packaging material cost, packing process (IPP) and shipment volumes, giving a competitive edge over other e-commerce players, he added.