HYDERABAD: GMR Group, which operates three airports in India and abroad, is exploring opportunities in Southeast Asia, West Asia and Eastern Europe.

“Airport business, going forward, can be a growth engine for the group. In line with our growth strategy, the Group is actively pursuing suitable airport opportunities in India as well as globally,” GMR said.

In India, the group is exploring opportunities for the development of Nagpur Airport and operations and maintenance opportunity of Jaipur and Ahmedabad airports. On the global front, it has pre-qualified for development and operation of Nikola Tesla airport in Serbia and Norman Manley airport in Jamaica.

Currently GMR’s airport business comprises three operating airports -Delhi and Hyderabad International Airports in India and Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.It has also bagged contract for the greenfield airport at Mopa in Goa.

GMR Airports Limited, subsidiary of the company, along with local partner GEK TERNA, has been selected as preferred bidder to develop the new greenfield airport at Kastelli, Crete in Greece.

The company said Hyderabad International Airport is in the process of expanding the terminal capacity and adopting the new technology solutions to meet the future traffic demands and further improve the operational efficiency.

An Expert Appraisal Committee under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has recently accorded permission for GMR Group’s proposal for the Rs 2,629 crore expansion plans of the Hyderabad airport and Rs 16,000 crore New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.