HYDERABAD:ICICI Lombard, the first general insurance company to go for IPO, expects going public will lead to larger awareness about the company and, hence, business growth.

“Insurance is all about awareness. With IPO, awareness about company as well as the sector will increase, which naturally leads to growth in business,” said Gopal Balachandran, CFO, ICICI Lombard.

The insurer proposes to open IPO on September 15. There will be 86,247,187 equity shares of face value of `10 each, comprising an offer for sale of up to 31,761,478 equity shares by ICICI Bank (promoter selling shareholder) and up to 54,485,709 equity shares by FAL Corporation (investor selling shareholder).The price band for the offer is fixed from `651 per equity share to `661 per equity share.